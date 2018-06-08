Make a Recycled Masterpiece at Arts & Scraps

Arts & Scraps Executive Director Ang Adamiak brought in the Scraps Van this morning to talk about how they recycle old scraps to create art pieces - a fun way to recycle for the whole family. Watch in the video player above.



Arts & Scraps recycles 28 tons of materials each year, serving 275,000 children by assisting 3,300 community organizations and classrooms. They receive materials from 210 Detroit area businesses and thousands of individuals, including FOX 2! They provide hands-on learning and creative experiences through programs at their facility and in Southeast Michigan with an emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education.

Learn more at http://ArtsAndScraps.org.