New Epstein files reveal letter sent to Larry Nassar with reference to Donald Trump

The Brief The latest file release of Jeffrey Epstein investigation documents includes a letter he sent to disgraced MSU doctor Larry Nassar. The letter was sent the same month Epstein committed suicide while in federal custody in 2019. It includes a reference to "our president" — believed to be Donald Trump, who was in office at the time.



The latest file dump of federal investigatory materials into Jeffrey Epstein includes a letter the convicted sex offender sent to Larry Nassar, the disgraced Michigan State University doctor.

Addressed to "L.N." and signed by "J. Epstein," it was sent the same month that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Epstein-Nassar Letter

The Department of Justice has been releasing thousands of files related to the Epstein investigation since last Friday, which was the deadline scheduled by Congress after it passed a law mandating their release.

While many of the files have been heavily redacted, new details have emerged about communications and interactions that Epstein had with notable figures. Among them was Nassar, who is serving a prison sentence for child pornography charges. He was also accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls as a doctor for the USA gymnastics team.

What they're saying:

The handwritten letter from Epstein to Nassar starts with: "As you know, I have taken the ‘short route’ home. Good luck!"

"Good luck! We shared one thing...our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential."

The next line appears to reference Donald Trump, who was president at the time the letter was authored.

"Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls," the letter reads, before making a lewd reference to Trump's treatment of women.

The letter ends with "Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein."

Dig deeper:

Other files related to Epstein's correspondence with Nassar was a envelope sent from the dead financier to the imprisoned doctor and a request for a handwriting analysis of the letter that was sent to the Metropolitican Correctional Center.

"FBI New York requests the Laboratory perform a handwriting analysis comparing the letter received from MCC and the handwriting of Jeffrey Epstein to conclude if the individual who wrote the letter was Epstein or another unknown person. Handwriting samples from Jeffrey Epstein's cell at MCC will be submitted along with the letter in question (in IA envelope 1A65)

Zoom out:

While Trump's name has appeared in the files several times, he has not been accused of a crime.

In a message from the U.S. Department of Justice, it said some of the documents "contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

Related article