What's open and closed in Michigan on Christmas Day 2025
(FOX 2) - If you’re in need of some last-minute groceries or gifts on Christmas Day, your options will be limited.
Most stores and restaurants are closed on the major holiday so employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day.
Rural Michigan store sells beer on Christmas
While a lot of spots will be closed, there is one rural store that promises to be open in Michigan.
Trombley's Country Market in St. Clair County even made a music video about being open on Dec. 25 — specifically to sell you beer. That's right, from 12 to 3 p.m., the local shop is open to those on their way to family homes or somewhere else for Christmas Day.
Stores open on Christmas Day
The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:
- Albertsons
- CVS
- 7-Eleven
- Circle K
- Safeway
- Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)
- Vons
Stores closed on Christmas Day
Here’s which stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:
- ALDI
- BJ's Wholesale
- Costco
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
- The Fresh Market
- Harris Teeter
- H-E-B
- Hy-Vee
- Kroger
- Publix
- Ralph’s
- Sam's Club
- ShopRite
- Stop & Shop
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Wegman's
- Whole Foods
- Winn-Dixie
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Several chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, IHOP and Waffle House. Click here for a full list of restaurants open on Christmas Day.
Mail delivery
The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery.
UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.
Banks
Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours.
Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.
Courts and government offices
All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are closed, too.
The Source: This report includes information from various retail outlets, restaurants and previous FOX TV Stations reporting.