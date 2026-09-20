1 dead, 1 injured after domestic-related shooting in Pontiac

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The Brief A 38-year-old Mount Clemens man was killed in the shooting Saturday night. A 31-year-old St. Clair Shores man was injured and taken into custody; he remains hospitalized under guard. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation involving the deceased man, his estranged wife and the man in custody.



A domestic-related confrontation in Pontiac turned deadly Saturday night when a Mount Clemens man was fatally shot, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Local perspective:

Deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 50 block of Monroe Street for a reported domestic disturbance. Gunshots could be heard in the background during a call to the sheriff’s operations center, officials said.

What we know:

Upon arrival, deputies found a 38-year-old Mount Clemens man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a 31-year-old St. Clair Shores man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to a hospital for treatment, where he remains under guard.

Authorities said the incident stemmed from a confrontation involving the deceased man, his estranged wife and the man taken into custody.

Several children were present during portions of the incident but were not physically injured, officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting. Additional details will be released as they become available.

What's next:

The 31-year-old man will be lodged at the Oakland County Jail once he is medically cleared, pending the results of the investigation and review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.