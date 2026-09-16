Gunmen used assault rifles in Waterford fatal shooting ambush, police say

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The Brief A Detroit man is dead, found shot to death inside a vehicle in Waterford Tuesday morning. Police arrested suspects from Clinton Township and Eastpointe. Investigators say the suspects were armed with assault rifles when they ambushed four people inside a vehicle.



Two men have been arrested in connection with an ambush that killed a 20-year-old Detroit man in Waterford Tuesday.

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting took place in the area of Pontiac Lake Road and Summit Drive, although the victim was found at Williams Lake Road and Hanford Drive.

Waterford police say the 20-year-old was found at 6 a.m. in the front passenger's seat of a vehicle at the location, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was with three other young men who had pre-arranged to meet a woman and were ambushed by several men with assault rifles who fired into the vehicle.

"Three men who were in the vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting were interviewed at Waterford police headquarters," said Chief Scott Underwood in a statement. "Based on those interviews and technological investigative tools, investigators were able to determine (where) the actual shooting took place."

Suspects Arrested

Dig deeper:

Two suspects were identified after detectives worked leads, Underwood said.

Tuesday night one suspect was arrested in Clinton Township after a short foot chase. Inside his backpack two handguns were recovered and a search warrant was carried out at his residence.

A second suspect was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Eastpointe and a second search warrant was received for that man's residence.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and the case has been turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for a decision on charges.