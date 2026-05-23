100 gallons of fuel spilled after truck jackknifes on I-75 interchange

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A semi-truck jackknifed on the Northbound I-75 interchange to I-375 in Detroit at about 11 a.m. this morning.

The road was closed as damage to the truck caused about 100 gallons of fuel to leak out onto the ground.

The road remained closed for several hours as the truck was towed away, and the roadway cleaned.

At this time, there are no injuries reported and no other vehicles are believed to be involved.

