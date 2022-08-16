12-year-old shot in attempted robbery on Detroit's east side

A 12-year-old was shot during an attempted robbery in the 11600 block of Duchess on Detroit's east side.

Detroit police say the 12-year-old was grazed by the bullet and that the child may have been taken to the hospital by the mother.

The incident took place near Yorkshire Road, northeast of Whittier.

There is no further information about the circumstances or about the suspect's description yet.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



