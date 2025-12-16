St. Clair shores man to be sentenced for abduction, murder of tech CEO in California

article

Kaleb Charters of St. Clair Shores is one of 4 suspects who will be sentenced Wednesday to life for murder. His brother Kurtis, of Lancaster, California, was in the group that kidnapped and killed Tushar Atre. Atre was a tech CEO turned marijuana manufacturer who lived in Santa Cruz County.



A St. Clair Shores man and his brother are expected to be sentenced for life in the murder of a tech CEO turned marijuana manufacturer in California on Wednesday.

Kaleb Charters is one of four men scheduled to be sentenced for life in the 2019 kidnapping and stabbing murder of Tushar Atre in Santa Cruz County.

In addition to Kaleb Charters, 25, also convicted in the murder is his brother Kurtis Charters, 27, of Lancaster, California, and two other California men Joshua Camps and Stephen Lindsay.

Kurtis Chambers is the brother of Kaleb Charters.

Two of the men worked for the slain executive's cannabis business, started in the months leading up to his death, called Interstitial Systems.

Investigators said they were motivated by the potential for profit. Atre, was founder and CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design firm based in Santa Cruz.

Victim Tushar Atre.

FOX 2's Dave Spencer was there Kaleb Charters was tracked down and arrested in St. Clair Shores from a residence on Joan Street in May of 2020.

Investigators say the Charters brothers and two others broke into Atre's home while he was sleeping and abducted him from his Santa Cruz home on Oct. 1, 2020

He was then shot at his marijuana-grow farm in the Santa Cruz mountains in the San Francisco Bay region, according to multiple media reports.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Cleveland called the crime "heinous" and "senseless" and said the whole act was planned.