13-year-old missing from home on Detroit's west side

Kamarr Gaines, 13, was last seen on Saturday, September 12th around 4:30 p.m. at his home in the 1200 block of Monica.

It's reported that he ran away from home after a disagreement with his mother.

He is described as a 13-year old black male. No further description was given.

Kamarr is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Kamarr Gaines or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.