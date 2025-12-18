Macomb County man accused of shooting cousin leads police on high-speed chase

The Brief Police say 25-year-old Antoine Paige Jr. got into an argument with his cousin and her boyfriend, followed them out to their car, and fired multiple rounds. The woman was struck and killed. Paige’s bond was set at $1 million. His next court date is Jan. 6.



A 25-year-old man is charged with ten felonies after allegedly shooting his cousin before leading police on a chase across Macomb County.

Big picture view:

Police say speeds topped 120 miles per hour, and it all started here at a party on Ash Street in Eastpointe — Sunday at 1:40 a.m.

According to officials, 25-year-old Antoine Paige Jr. got into an argument with his cousin and her boyfriend, followed them out to their car, and fired multiple rounds, striking the woman in the shoulder. Police arrived, and Paige took off.

The chase spanned 15 miles up I-94, at speeds of 120 miles per hour, with St. Clair Shores, Warren PD, and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office joining. Paige hit a dead end on River Road, crashed, and hid in the frigid water.

"He was in the water under the dock in freezing temperatures," said Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish. "He was really trying to get away. He was really hoping officers would not search under the docks."

What's next:

Paige is charged as a habitual offender with two counts of assault with intent to murder, fleeing and eluding, and a slew of weapons charges.

"It’s just mind-blowing how a simple party and simple disagreement turns into a shooting. As adults, we should be able to work out our differences," Holish said.

Paige’s bond was set at $1 million. His next court date is Jan. 6.