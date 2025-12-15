The Brief Trombley's Country Market is open from 12 to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day and management made a music video to tell you why. ‘Sellin Beer on Christmas’ is an homage to the family-owned store's tradition of dressing up and opening the store on Dec. 25.



"Three generations have stood right here, on Christmas Day to sell you beer."

That's the overarching mantra of an adorable holiday-themed tune put together by a rural store north of Metro Detroit.

The song is titled "Sellin' Beer on Christmas" and is an ode to both the store's commitment to its craft and its community, which is just north of the village of Emmett.

Big picture view:

Trombley's Country Market is located in St. Clair County off of Bryce Road and north of I-69.

The store carries on an annual tradition of dressing up on Christmas Day and catering to those on the road on Dec. 25. This year, one of their own helped spice things up with a homage to their heritage.

Ethan Trombley is part of the latest generation of family that runs the store. Using snazzy drone shots, animated dancing, and a song he wrote himself, the music video includes everything a rural mart could offer.

He told FOX 2 that readers would be surprised at the business they get on Christmas.

"We're only open for a few hours, but we love the community, love our customers," he said. "People stop by to say hi, pick up their beer on their way to their in-laws. It's areally cool touchpoint with the community and no one else is open."

Dig deeper:

It's not unusual for employees to dress up for the holidays. They do a similar thing on Thanksgiving.

Ethan is the engine behind the production of the music video. It includes fun animations, dramatic close-up shots, and a completely original song. The lyrics and voice are his own, but not without a little editing.

"I fully wrote the lyrics, I did sing it, but it is heavily AI-enhanced," he said. "I don't actually sound like Luke Bryan."

Local perspective:

Of course, Trombley's Country Market doesn't just sell beer. They also offer food, coffee, and everything else needed to keep the small community running.

Learn more about the store on their Facebook here.