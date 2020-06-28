15-year-old shot during altercation, police investigate

A 15-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday evening right before 8:30 in the 15800 block Maddelien.

Police say the victim was with a group, when the shooting happened. The victim got into an argument with someone in the group; this was allegedly an ongoing dispute. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a weapon, fired shots and struck the victim.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, fled the scene, but was arrested by police and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

This shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

