Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old girl killed in Detroit after drive-by shooting on Chalmers Street

By  and Brendan Vrabel
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 13, 2026 8:42 PM EDT
Published October 13, 2026 8:42 PM EDT
Teen girl dead in Detroit drive-by shooting
Teen girl dead in Detroit drive-by shooting

Teen girl dead in Detroit drive-by shooting

No suspect information has been released at this time. It is unknown what led to the shooting or how many are involved.

The Brief

    • A teen girl is dead after a double shooting in Detroit Wednesday night.
    • Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.
    • No suspect information has been released at this time.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A double shooting in Detroit left a 16-year-old dead and a 19-year-old man injured.

Deadly shooting on Chalmers

Detroit police give update on teen shot and killed
Detroit police give update on teen shot and killed

Detroit police give update on teen shot and killed

Detroit police say on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. officers were called to Chalmers Street between Mack and Warren Avenues for a shooting. When they arrived, officers say a 16-year-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say the girl was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

What we know:

Detroit police say on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. officers were called to Chalmers Street between Mack and Warren Avenues for a shooting. When they arrived, officers say a 16-year-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say the girl was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was also shot and taken to a hospital. Police say his condition is unknown as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This marks the third shooting this week in Detroit where a minor was shot. 

Police say the incident was a drive-by shooting where a car was shot. 

What we don't know:

No suspect information has been released at this time. It is unknown who was the intended target or how many were involved.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more details. 

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department for details in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit