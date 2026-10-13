16-year-old girl killed in Detroit after drive-by shooting on Chalmers Street

The Brief A teen girl is dead after a double shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. No suspect information has been released at this time.



A double shooting in Detroit left a 16-year-old dead and a 19-year-old man injured.

Deadly shooting on Chalmers

What we know:

Detroit police say on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. officers were called to Chalmers Street between Mack and Warren Avenues for a shooting. When they arrived, officers say a 16-year-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say the girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was also shot and taken to a hospital. Police say his condition is unknown as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This marks the third shooting this week in Detroit where a minor was shot.

Police say the incident was a drive-by shooting where a car was shot.

What we don't know:

No suspect information has been released at this time. It is unknown who was the intended target or how many were involved.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more details.

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