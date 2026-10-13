16-year-old girl killed in Detroit after drive-by shooting on Chalmers Street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A double shooting in Detroit left a 16-year-old dead and a 19-year-old man injured.
Deadly shooting on Chalmers
What we know:
Detroit police say on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. officers were called to Chalmers Street between Mack and Warren Avenues for a shooting. When they arrived, officers say a 16-year-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say the girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was also shot and taken to a hospital. Police say his condition is unknown as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This marks the third shooting this week in Detroit where a minor was shot.
Police say the incident was a drive-by shooting where a car was shot.
What we don't know:
No suspect information has been released at this time. It is unknown who was the intended target or how many were involved.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more details.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department for details in this report.