18-year-old shot while walking, police investigate to find suspect involve 

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital.

Police say on Friday around 8:20 p.m., the young man was walking south on Waldo, when he heard shots and realized he was struck.

He went to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As of right now, police have no word on a potential suspect.

Anyone with information should call The Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

