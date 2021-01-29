2 Detroit teens charged as adults with homicide after robbing, stabbing Uber driver

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder of an Uber driver after he was found in an alleyway with multiple stab wounds.

Devin Delon McKee, 16, and Lanyah Quan Brady, 15, were both arrested and charged as adults with first-degree felony murder, carjacking, and armed robbery causing serious injury.

They appeared before a judge for arraignment on Friday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said it was "rare" to use an automatic waiver to charge juveniles as adults, but the alleged facts were "heinous and violent."

"The evidence in this case will show that these defendants called an Uber with a plan to rob and carjack the driver, beat and bludgeoned him, and left him in an alley to die," said Worthy in a statement.

McKee and Brady allegedly called for an Uber with the purpose of robbing the driver on Jan. 21.

Once they were inside the victim's car, who has been identified as Timothy Marcus Perkins of Southfield, McKee attacked him with a hammer and stabbed him with a knife.

Brady also had a knife and stabbed Perkins, police say.

After the attack, the couple stole Perkins's car, took his belongings, and fled the scene.

Detroit police discovered Perkins after being called to West Edsel Ford Service Drive and Elmer Street around 9:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found him in an alleyway at Elmer and Lawrence in distress. He was bleeding from his head and had multiple stab wounds on his back and torso area.

Perkins was taken by police to a local hospital where he later died.