2 men charged in deadly Waterford ambush shooting

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The Brief Ian Wells, 18, faces second-degree murder and other charges, while Gavin Ort, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Investigators say the victim and three other men were ambushed by several people armed with assault rifles while they were heading to pick up a group of women. Wells and Ort are due back in court Sept. 28.



Two men have been charged in connection with an ambush that killed a 20-year-old Detroit man in Waterford Township Tuesday.

Big picture view:

Ian Wells and Gavin Ort were arraigned by video Sunday from the Oakland County Jail in 52-1 District Court.

Wells, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm. Ort, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Wells was denied bond, while Ort's bond was set at $100,000.

The backstory:

Investigators said the shooting took place in the area of Pontiac Lake Road and Summit Drive, although the victim was found at Williams Lake Road and Hanford Drive.

Waterford police said the 20-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at that location. He was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was with three other young men who were supposed to pick up a group of women from an apartment complex. Investigators said the men were ambushed by several people armed with assault rifles, who fired into their vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Wells was the person who fired a rifle into the vehicle. Police also allege Ort offered to clean the weapon with bleach.

Wells was taken into custody by Waterford police.

Ort was arrested by Waterford detectives in Auburn Hills after police received an alert from a Flock license plate reader.

What's next:

Wells and Ort are due back in court Sept. 28.

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