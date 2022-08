Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night.

One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.

Both were privately conveyed to the hospital. DPD says a white vehicle may have been involved.

