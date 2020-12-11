20% Americans have reportedly gotten hurt while setting up Christmas trees in 2020: Survey

You better watch out.

Christmas tree-related injuries are on the rise. At least that’s what a survey from LendingTree’s insurance comparison resource ValuePenguin says.

According to its survey, 1 in 5 Americans have reportedly been injured while setting up their Christmas tree this year. This number is 122% higher than what ValuePenguin reported last year.

Of those who admitted they have received an injury from a Christmas tree, most were men.

And when it comes down to which generation has been hurt the most from a Christmas tree this year, it was largely the whippersnappers getting tree-related boo-boos. Twenty-seven percent of Gen Z said they have been injured followed by 24% of Millennials. Only 5% of Baby Boomers reported experiencing the same.

Interestingly, 24% of the survey’s respondents said they feel safer with an artificial tree versus 8% who said they feel safer with a real tree.

Meanwhile, ValuePenguin’s survey noted that 75% of its respondents leave their Christmas tree’s lights on overnight, which puts families at risk of a potential fire.

“Leaving Christmas lights on a tree is a fire hazard, and the chance for accidents grows with the age of the lights,” the report states.

The survey found that 11% of Americans use Christmas lights that have been around for at least 7 years and 5% use Christmas lights that are a decade old or more.

ValuePenguin also shared that almost a quarter of Americans are dabbling in a risky disposal method for their Christmas trees and it involves fire.

Overall, 23% of the survey’s respondents said they get rid of their real Christmas tree by burning it. Of that group, 29% are identified as Gen X.

According to the data, men are twice as likely than women to burn a Christmas tree at 29% versus 14%.

