Expectant and new Detroit mothers can receive cash as Rx Kids expands to city -- What to know

The Brief Rx Kids has expanded to Detroit, and expectant mothers can now sign up to become part of this cash program. Mothers will receive $1,500 midway through their pregnancy, and $500 per month during the first six months of their babies' lives. There is no income or work requirement to participate in the program, which is designed to improve maternal outcomes in cities with great needs.



Expectant Detroit mothers can sign up Monday for Rx Kids as the cash program officially launches in the city.

Rx Kids Detroit enrollment opened at 9 a.m.

What is Rx Kids?:

Rx Kids is a community-wide prenatal and cash prescription program that provides families with money during the early stages of a child's life.

Mothers will receive $1,500 midway through their pregnancy, and $500 per month during the first six months of their babies' lives.

This program is designed to help parents during what is often a difficult time. Other Michigan communities already have Rx Kids programs in place. Areas are selected based on need, including high levels of child poverty and poor maternal health.

"By increasing economic stability, housing stability, food security and nutrition, and healthcare uptake, these payments can improve infant and maternal health and wellbeing, and even longer-term outcomes," according to the Rx Kids website.

"I have always believed that how we care for our children reflects who we are as a community," Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said when the city announced the program, noting that the first few months of a child's life are a critical time.

What you can do:

The program is open to all Detroit children born on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

Mothers must be at least 16 weeks pregnant to enroll. There are no income or work requirements to participate in the program.

Applications can be found here when they open.