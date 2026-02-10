Taylor 11-year-old dies before being airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car

The Brief An 11-year-old has died in Taylor after being hit by a car. The crash happened near Eureka and Inkster Roads An investigation is ongoing.



A child has died before getting airlifted to a hospital in Taylor after getting hit by a car, police sources said on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

The crash happened near Eureka and Inkster Roads where an 11-year-old ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver immediately stopped and helped the child and is cooperating with the police.

There were no signs of impaired driving. Meanwhile, officials worked to get the 11-year-old airlifted to a hospital, but he died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.