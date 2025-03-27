24/7 Michigan-made store opens at Detroit Metro Airport

article

The Brief Corktown Place features Detroit-themed and Michigan-made products. The store in the McNamara Terminal is the first 24/7 retail store at Detroit Metro Airport.



Detroit Metro Airport's first ever 24/7 retail store features an array of Michigan-made products for travelers passing through or visiting the Mitten state.

Corktown Place opened last month in the McNamara Terminal. The store includes Detroit-centric items and other products made right here in Michigan, including Sanders Candy, Cherry Republic, and Original Mackinac Island Fudge Co.

"Corktown Place is more than just a store — it’s a celebration of the historic neighborhood’s unique character and charm," said Vice President of Business Development for Paradies Lagardère, Patrick Wallace. "We’re thrilled to offer this incredible retail option to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport and its travelers. Our collaboration with Pure Michigan and commitment to showcasing beloved local brands like The Mitten State, Cherry Republic and the Kalamazoo Candle Company reflect our dedication to creating meaningful, localized experiences for travelers."

The new store is the result of a relationship between the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

"We are delighted to open our first 24-hour news and travel store, which is a direct response to feedback from our customers," said WCAA CEO Chad Newton. "Now, regardless of the time, our customers have access to travel essentials, snacks, reading materials and most exciting of all, food, apparel and gifts produced here in Detroit and across our great state."