Flights cancelled, delayed due to weather at Detroit Metro Airport

article

The Brief 15 flights scheduled to leave from DTW were canceled Sunday. 115 flights scheduled to leave from DTW were delayed Sunday. 18 flights scheduled to land at DTW were canceled Sunday. 96 flights scheduled to land at DTW were delayed Sunday.



Nearly 250 flights into and out of Detroit Metro Airport were canceled or delayed Sunday due to inclement weather.

Some of the delays were due to weather at the originating or destination airport, while others were due to rain and minor flooding in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority.

According to FlightAware.com, 244 flights were delayed or canceled Sunday. 15 flights leaving the airport and 18 that were scheduled to land were canceled. An additional 96 flights scheduled to land and 115 planned to take off from the airport were delayed by 7 p.m.