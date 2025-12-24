'Santa's naughty list': Suspect arrested after MSP trooper notices he's behind stolen vehicle in Detroit

The Brief A Pontiac man is in custody after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle in front of a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. Police said the driver fled on foot and fought with the trooper before being arrested.



A Pontiac man in a stolen vehicle didn't get very far after he ended up driving in front of a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.

According to MSP, a trooper was driving northbound on the Lodge Freeway near Glendale around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 24 when he noticed that a vehicle in front of him had been reported stolen. The trooper followed the driver, who ended up pulling into a parking lot near Davison Road and La Salle Boulevard and got out of the vehicle, police said.

The trooper started trying to talk to the suspect, police said, but the driver pushed away and ran. The trooper deployed his taser several times during a foot chase, but it did not take effect.

Eventually, the trooper was able to catch up with the 50-year-old suspect, who police say started to fight with him between houses before he was finally handcuffed and arrested. No injuries were reported.

"Another addition for Santa’s naughty list," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Great work by the trooper getting this suspect off the streets before he could do more harm. The suspect can now spend the holiday in jail waiting for his court appearance."