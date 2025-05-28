$270M project has Novi community concerned around heavy traffic

article

The Brief The Novi community is concerned that heavy traffic in the area will get worse with the $270M project. Officials say it will actually improve traffic flow. The Showplace owner and project developer told FOX 2 there had been an extensive 8-year process.



Massive developments are coming to Novi, adding new homes and a lot more attractions, but some who live there are worried it could bring too much attention.

Big picture view:

Novi has a lot of busy parts to it with several shopping areas, including 12 Oaks Mall and many restaurants. So on Wednesday, a Metro Detroit developer announced plans for a massive new addition to the area, including new homes, a hotel and a lot more nightlife. But some residents worry about more traffic.

What they're saying:

The Suburban Collection Showplace is another big draw to this busy corridor, running alongside the freeway, but the developer who owns it says they have plans for an even bigger project.

They say it will actually improve traffic flow. But many neighbors have questions, some saying it already gets chaotic during rush hour traffic.

That’s the situation now around Grand River and Beck Road, along with other parts of Novi, but with a brand-new $270 million development targeted for space across from the Suburban Collection Showplace some fear the congestion might worsen.

Dig deeper:

The owner of the Showplace convention center is launching a large redevelopment proposal called ‘Novi City West’ with the goal of reimagining Grand River. Planners say it will include a new Cambria convention hotel, lots of new homes, and an entertainment district offering dining nightlife and new green space, all designed to be integrated with the Showplace.

Novi Mayor Justin Fischer says the proposed development is in an area recently rezoned from an industrial format.

FOX 2 asked about the concerns about more traffic.

"Every time we look at a development, obviously the infrastructure - not just traffic, but water, sewer, police and fire-are always big concerns, and we take them very seriously," he said. "Grand River is actually owned by the County. Obviously, there's some state resources. We need to work with all of our partners to ensure that traffic and other infrastructure concerns are met when this project goes forward."

The Showplace owner and project developer told FOX 2 there had been an extensive 8-year process of public hearings and planning that the City of Novi went through to develop the City West ordinance and that community concerns were addressed in that process.

A statement reads in part:

"From a public safety standpoint, this will be a major improvement by way of a controlled connection all the way from Beck Road through to Grand River for all the new developments on the South side of Grand River."

What's next:

The biggest aspect of traffic improvement in this project will be connecting the Collector Road on the north side of Grand River all the way through to Beck Road, which will allow Showplace traffic and the new development traffic to access Beck Road with immediate departure onto East and West I-96 without ever entering onto Grand River or impacting the intersection of Grand River and Beck Road.