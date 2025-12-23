Metro Detroit family works to support loved one battling cancer

The Brief 39-year-old Brandon Samuel has stage four cancer after being diagnosed a year and a half ago. If you follow the group "Brandon’s Journey" on Facebook, you’ll see the many trials and tribulations he’s faced in his cancer fight. They put a GoFundMe page together, hoping someone could help them out as they raced against time.



The holidays are always special with the more family we have around us, but it’s a bittersweet time for one family supporting their loved one living with an aggressive cancer while going through tough financial times.

Why you should care:

There are several hospital rooms inside Beaumont dressed up with Christmas trees for the holidays to make sure that, no matter what illness someone is battling, they have some holiday cheer around them.

That’s no exception for 39-year-old Brandon Samuel, a home renovation business owner by trade, sidelined with stage four cancer after being diagnosed a year and a half ago.

If you follow the group "Brandon’s Journey" on Facebook, you’ll see the many trials and tribulations he’s faced in his cancer fight, but now funds are running low as they look at a slimming list of treatment options.

Brandon’s wife, Stephanie, has been by his side every step of the way along with their two children.

His sister says he does not have a functioning stomach and has not eaten in nearly eight months, but he still fights for a miracle.

"Unfortunately, right now we’re running out of a lot of options," Brandon said. "We’ve exacerbated a lot of those and just become immune to some of the treatments, and right now we have a couple of options left. I’m just trying to stay in the fight as long as I can and hoping that one of these will be the breakthrough to get to where we want to be, in a better place."

"The holidays mean more than ever, I bet," said sister Beth Stamat. "Yeah, we are pretty much going to camp it up in the hospital and stay with him. That’s what our goal is. We put a Christmas tree in there, so he can have a little bit of the holiday spirit. But we just love to see the smile on his face despite everything he’s going through. He’s only 39 years old."

What you can do:

They put a GoFundMe page together, hoping someone could help them out as they race against time and try to cover the everyday costs of raising a family while waging this intense cancer fight.

Of course, they will tell you family is the main thing, especially through the holidays. That’s why every family member they can fit in will be with Brandon in his hospital room this Christmas.