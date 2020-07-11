28-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-96 in Detroit

Michigan State Troopers responded to a fatal crash around 12:50 a.m. on eastbound I-96 freeway at Grand River.

Once police arrived on the scene they observed an unknown sedan on its roof and a Chevy Equinox with heavy front end damage behind the sedan on the right shoulder.

Police say based on preliminary investigation the sedan rolled over from driving through the flooded left lane on I-96 at Grand River. The Chevy Equinox struck the sedan while it was still on its roof.

The passenger of the sedan was transported to a local hospital but the driver of that sedan was killed.

Both passengers in the Chevy had minor injuries and police say alcohol may have been a factor for the driver of the Chevy Equinox.

This investigation is ongoing.