3 teens sent to the hospital after shooting that led to an accident, Detroit Police investigate

Three teens were sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 2:45 in the area of Hartwell and Foley.

Police say an 18-year-old man was driving a 2014 Chevy Impala, with two passengers, when a new model Dodge Ram pulled up and started firing shots, striking the him.

The 18-year-old man then continued driving, but struck a building in the 13000 block of Foley.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

His passengers, both 17-years-old, were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries that came from the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.