4 holiday cider cocktail recipes your guests will love

Not sure how to use up the rest of the cider in your fridge?

Busch's Fresh Food Market Executive Chef Rebecca Wauldron joined us on The Nine with four drink recipes you can make with cider that are perfect for the holidays. You can watch as she mixes the drinks and get her recipes below.

Sparkling Pomegranate Cider Cocktail

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 Ounces Pomegranate Juice (unsweetened)

2 Ounces Ginger Liqueur

1 Ounce Apple Brandy

2 Ounces Dry Hard Cider



Directions:

Combine the pomegranate juice, ginger liqueur, and apple brandy in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until very cold (about 10 seconds) and strain into two cocktail glasses. Top each glass with an ounce of hard cider.

Cider Thyme Mocktail

Serves 4

Ingredients:

12 Ounces Fresh Apple cider

2 Ounces Fresh Lemon Juice

2 Ounces Thyme Syrup (See Recipe)

1 bottle (9 oz) Tonic Water



Directions:

Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a pitcher and stir. Divide between 4 ice filled glasses. Top with tonic water and stir gently. Garnish with lemon slices and thyme sprigs if desired.



Thyme Syrup:

Combine ½ cup sugar, ½ cup water and 3-4 sprigs of fresh thyme in a sauce pan. Heat the mixture until the liquid is simmering and stir until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 4-5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and remove the thyme sprigs. Cool the syrup before using. Syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for about a week.

Hot Cider & Smokey Sage Rum Punch

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 Ounces Aged Rum

12 Ounces Apple Cider

2 Ounces Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Recipe Smokey Sage Honey (See Recipe)



Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and heat until steaming. Serve in mugs and garnish with lemon slices if desired



Smokey Sage Honey: Combine 3 ounces of honey, 5-6 fresh sage leaves, one ounce of aged rum, and a half teaspoon of smoked paprika in a container and mix well. Allow the mixture to set for at least 8 hours and discard the sage leaves before using.

Santa's Helper Punch

Ingredients:

1 Bottle Rye Whiskey (Such as Rittenhouse)

1 bottle Sweet Vermouth (Such as Dolin)

1 Gallon Fresh Apple Cider

3 Cinnamon Sticks

5 Whole Cloves

½ Cup Maple Syrup

10 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker, cover, and set on low for an hour before serving.