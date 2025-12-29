Stopped Warren police cruiser crashed into by SUV on 696

A driver lost control of his vehicle slamming into a stopped Warren police cruiser on I-696 Sunday afternoon.

The marked police cruiser had been stopped in the left lane with lights on, tending to a single-car crash on the westbound side near Mound at the time. Both the cruiser and the vehicle driven by the unaware driver were damaged but no officers or civilians were injured.

Police say that the 75-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Traverse was traveling too fast for the road conditions, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and collide with the rear of the patrol car. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Crash investigators said that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The driver of the Traverse was issued a ticket.

"This incident was entirely preventable and serves as a stark reminder of the risks our officers face every time they step out of their vehicles," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins. "While we are profoundly grateful that no one was seriously injured or killed in this collision, we know all too well that these situations frequently end in the loss of a first responder’s life.

"Our goal is for others to learn from this incident and make sure it does not happen again."

As the New Year’s Eve holiday approaches, this incident serves as a critical safety reminder for the public to exercise caution during inclement winter weather. The Warren Police Department urges all drivers to reduce their speed to match road conditions.

The Warren Police Department wants to remind drivers of Michigan’s "Move Over" law by yielding to emergency vehicles and moving over when possible.