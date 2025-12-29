article

The Brief Two men were killed after exchanging gunfire at a Southfield apartment on Christmas Day. The double homicide stemmed from a domestic violence situation earlier on Dec. 25.



Two people were killed following an exchange of gunfire that Southfield police say was tied to a domestic violence incident on Christmas Day.

The double homicide followed an escalation of tensions between multiple parties in which police were never called prior to gunfire ringing out late Thursday evening.

Rather than calling law enforcement, chief Elvin Barren said the victim of an assault by her boyfriend contacted a friend. The result would have been different if police were called, the chief added.

What we know:

According to Southfield police, officers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Shiawassee around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside an apartment.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One was a 30-year-old Detroit man who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The second was a 23-year-old female with an injury to her hand.

A friend had also transported another victim — identified as a 20-year-old Madison Heights man — to a local hospital before police showed up. He also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Southfield police investigated the shooting and determined that hours earlier, the 23-year-old female had traveled to the residence, which was the Riverstone Apartments, just north of 8 Mile.

When she arrived around 3 p.m., she was confronted by the 30-year-old man, later identified as her boyfriend. The two got into an argument about property damage and accusations of infidelity.

The female victim told police her boyfriend proceeded to slap her, kick her repeatedly, and strangled her. Evidence of bruising was reported around her body, including on her neck and legs.

The suspect left the residence after the assault, which prompted the victim to call her friend. She told police she did not call 911 because she had a relationship with the man and his 3-year-old child, who was from a previous relationship.

"This is (a) typical response from many people who suffer from domestic violence — not wanting their abusers arrested for various reasons, to include children," Barren said.

The victim called her friend to protect her and help gather her boyfriend's things for him to collect when he returned. The friend brought her 20-year-old boyfriend

The suspect soon returned home and forced his way inside by kicking down the door. As he attempted to retrieve the weapon, the victim grabbed it, prompting the two to wrestle for the firearm.

After a brief struggle, the 30-year-old gained possession of the gun. At the same time, the 20-year-old partner of the victim's friend took out his handgun and pointed it at the 30-year-old.

Both fired on one another, each striking the other.

What we don't know:

Police declined to release the identities of those involved, but hoped to use the case to get the word out. If someone is dealing with a domestic violence situation, they should call 911.

"What happens, and it did happen in this instance, 911 not being called, rather friends are called. That friend brings over someone to protect them in case something took shape and then it escalates an already volatile situation," said Barren.

If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, please call 1-800-799-7233.