44-year-old man fatally shot in armed robbery on Detroit's west side

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still investigating a shooting that appeared to be an armed robbery that left a 44-year-old man dead. 

Around 9:50 p.m. in the 9100 block of Auburn, a man was fatally shot by what police say appears to be a robbery by two armed unknown men. 

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. 