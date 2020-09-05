44-year-old man fatally shot in armed robbery on Detroit's west side

Police are still investigating a shooting that appeared to be an armed robbery that left a 44-year-old man dead.

Around 9:50 p.m. in the 9100 block of Auburn, a man was fatally shot by what police say appears to be a robbery by two armed unknown men.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.