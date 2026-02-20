DTE rate hike approved -- How much it will cost you

The Brief DTE Electric bills are going up after the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved a $242.4 million rate increase. DTE was seeking a $574.1 million increase. Most residential customers will see their bills increase by just under $5 a month.



A rate hike is coming for DTE Electric customers.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved a $242.4 million rate increase on Thursday, which will lead to increased bills beginning March 5. DTE was seeking a $574.1 million increase.

According to DTE, the increase is expected to raise residential customers' bills by $4.93 a month.

What they're saying:

"Today’s order from the Michigan Public Service Commission supports continued investments that are already delivering results—2025 was the most reliable year for DTE Electric customers in nearly two decades," said DTE President and COO Matt Paul.

Michigan's public service commission also echoed DTE's reliability improvement in a press release, noting that the company reported a 70% reduction in the amount of time customers were without power from 2023 to 2024.

The public service commission said that "between 2020 and 2025, Michigan residential energy bills increased at a rate that was 5.3% lower than the 22.5% rate of inflation during that period."

The company says this rate increase will go toward increasing reliability in Southeast Michigan, adding that data centers are not causing this. According to the company, data centers "are governed by separate contracts and are required to pay the full cost of the infrastructure needed to serve them."