5 cars stuck during Farmington Hills police chase for retail fraud

A retail fraud suspect was chased by police from a Farmington Hills Target to Detroit. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into several vehicles, including one with a 2-month-old baby.

The suspect hit three vehicles in Farmington Hills, along 8 Mile Road, sources close to the investigation confirmed with FOX 2. Farmington Hills police continued to pursue the suspect into Detroit, where they hit two more vehicles.

The incident took place around 6 p.m.

Of the two cars struck in Detroit, the second was caused when a Farmington Hills police officer executed a pit maneuver to stop the suspect, causing them to smash into a car with the 2-month-old, sources said. No one was injured during the crashes; the infant was checked by EMS and was not harmed.

The suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.