79-year-old in Troy facing charges for allegedly threatening four Muslim men with handgun

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The Brief A man in his late 70s faces multiple charges for allegedly threatening four men for being Muslim. The four men called the police, who arrested the suspect and said they found that he was carrying a loaded pistol.



A 79-year-old man faces multiple charges of aggravated hate crime after an incident over the weekend.

Suspect with a gun allegedly threaten four men in Troy

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On Sept. 12, Oakland County officials say the suspect confronted four men outside the Troy Library offering to discuss the Quran and Islam with those in the area. In response, the suspect allegedly told the men that he hates Muslims and threatened to kill them while saying he was carrying a gun.

The four men called the police, who arrested the suspect and said they found that he was carrying a loaded pistol.

"Islamophobia is never acceptable," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The victims in this case were threatened simply for exercising their First Amendment rights. There is never an excuse for hurting people because of who they are or what they believe."

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According to officials, the 79-year-old claimed to have dementia and a history of welfare checks related to a declining mental health.

Police say he is a concealed pistol license holder and has 22 firearms registered in his name.

In response, Troy Police filed an Extreme Risk Protection Order petition to seize the man's weapons. Nineteen firearms were recovered.



"Troy Police did the right thing by securing the defendant’s guns," said McDonald. "The right to own firearms comes with an obligation to use them safely and responsibly. This defendant’s mental health issues and alleged actions make clear that he should not have access to deadly weapons."

What's next:

Officials say Aggravated Hate Crimes are punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a $15,000 fine.

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