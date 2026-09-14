Huron Township hit-and-run leads to police search for suspected driver

The Brief Police in Huron Township are searching for the suspected driver in a hit-and-run on Pennsylvania Road. Huron Township police say they believe the vehicle was a Chevy Express or GMC Savanna van.



A hit-and-run in Wayne County left one person in critical condition. Now, police are searching for the suspected driver.

Hit-and-Run in Wayne County

Big picture view:

On Monday, at 7:45 a.m., a white van was driving down Pennsylvania Road in Huron Township when police say it hit a pedestrian between Huron River Drive and Wayne Road. The van then drove off eastbound.

Suspected Vehicle Details

Huron Township police say they believe the vehicle was a Chevy Express or GMC Savanna van with front-end passenger side damage.

What you can do:

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

"We are asking the driver to come to the Huron Township Police Department located at 36500 South Huron, New Boston. We would like to speak to them about the incident," Huron Twp. Police said on social media.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Huron Township Police Department at 734-753-4400.