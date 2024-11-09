8-year-old boy beaten to death, police suspect mother's boyfriend

An 8-year-old boy was beaten to death on Detroit's east side Friday morning. Police believe that the boy's mother's boyfriend is the one who did it, but no charges have been filed as of Saturday evening.

Adren Thimes Sr. was killed when his son was just a year old, then seven years later his namesake was also killed, according to family who had to identify his body at the morgue.

"I just was so empty and numb," his grandmother said, remembering the feeling of walking into the Wayne County Morgue. It wasn't the first time that Adriana Thimes had to make that walk. "We walked inside and asked if she had him. That's when it got real. He was there."

She said her grandson, Adren Thimes Jr., had visible signs of head trauma and injuries to his face.

"He was the sweetest kid, very smart," Adriana said.

Adriana said she remained close with Adren and his mother, until the last six months, when the live-in boyfriend started denying visits and dictating when she could see her grandson.

Police are currently working to seek a warrant against the boyfriend.

Fox 2 is not releasing the boyfriend's name until a charging decision has been made.