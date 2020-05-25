8-year-old boy hurt in double shooting in parking lot on Detroit's east side

Detroit police say an 8-year-old is among those hurt in a double shooting on Memorial Day on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in a parking lot on Eight Mile near Dequindre.

Police say a 28-year-old man was also hurt. Police weren't sure yet how badly either was injured.

Both the man and the boy were taken to the hospital.

Police didn't have any other information right now about why the shooting may have happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.