90-year-old man dies after falling through ice on Lake Chemung while wind surfing

The Brief Authorities say a 90-year-old man died after falling through Lake Chemung. The Livingston County Sheriff said the man was wind surfing on the ice when he fell through. He was in the water for about two hours.



A 90-year-old man who fell into Lake Chemung while wind surfing on the lake's partially frozen surface died Wednesday night despite best efforts from rescue crews.

The Livingston County Sheriff said the 90-year-old man was wind surfing on the ‘honeycombed’ ice of Lake Chemung near Howell Wednesday afternoon when he fell and went under around 2 p.m.

What they're saying:

Witnesses said they saw him go through the ice but his head was still above water. Deputies and crews from the Brighton Area Fire Authority arrived to try to help the man.

The Brighton Area Fire Authority rescuers were able to get to the man and keep him above water. They were able to navigate themselves and a skiff across the ice as it cracked under their weight. Rescuers bear-crawled about 300 yards to get to him.

Despite getting to him, they couldn't get him out of the water.

The Coast Guard was called in to help pull him from the water, which they were able to do around 3:55 p.m., after about two hours in the water.

Despite the best efforts, the man died in the care of Livingston County EMS. His name has not been released.

After pulling the man from the water, the coast guard returned to help the rescuers who could not get back to the shore because of the ice.

Big picture view:

Authorities warn people not to go out on the ice as recent temperatures have started melting the case and caused unsafe conditions.

Michigan State Police issued a clear warning: If you're not sure, stay off.