Pontiac woman found guilty of animal neglect after 37 dogs, cats rescued from 'severe, unsanitary' conditions

The Brief A Pontiac woman was convicted of felony animal neglect after dozens of dogs and cats were found in her home. Karmen Schooly said she was helping the animals, but a jury determined she was guilty. The county prosecutor's office said the pets were living in "severe, unsanitary conditions."



A Pontiac woman who argued that she was helping dozens of animals found living in poor conditions is now awaiting sentencing after she was found guilty of animal neglect last week.

In September 2024, code enforcement officers asked animal control to perform a welfare check at Karmen Alletia Schooly's home on Argyle Street home. When animal control arrived, they found 29 dogs and eight cats living in "severe, unsanitary conditions," according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The backstory:

The animals found inside Schooly's home were taken to the Oakland County Animal Shelter for care after she relinquished ownership of them. One cat had to be euthanized, while the other cats and dogs received care and were put up for adoption.

"This verdict sends a clear message that animal neglect will not be tolerated in Oakland County," said Bob Gatt, manager of Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center. "Our animal control officers and shelter staff acted swiftly and compassionately to protect these animals and ensure they received the care they desperately needed."

Schooly, who is the president of Tri-County Dog Rescue, retained ownership of four dogs, who remain at the animal shelter pending court proceedings.

Featured article

After she was first charged, she argued that she had reached out to the animal shelter for help with the animals that she had rescued and was caring for inside her home. However, a jury determined she was neglecting those animals.

"The jury verdict holds Karmen Schooly accountable and hopefully prevents her from abusing more animals in the future," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Animal abuse is a crime we take seriously. I'm grateful to the Oakland County Animal Control for rescuing these animals from deplorable conditions and bringing us this case."

What's next:

After she was convicted, Schooly's bond was revoked. She remains in the Oakland County Jail until her Jan. 21, 2026 sentencing.

She faces up to seven years in prison for the felony conviction.