A guide to the Chesterfield Township Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival

The Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival will return this month with more BBQ, craft beer, music, and family fun.

The festival will be held from July 27-30 in Chesterfield Township.

Find more things to do here.

Location and times

The event will take place at Brandenburg Park, which is located at 50050 Jefferson Ave.

Event schedule:

Beverage Tent: 12:00 ap.m.- 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday

Kid Zone: 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday

Cornhole Tournament: 12:00 p.m. Saturday

Food Trucks: 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Breakfast truck 5:45-9 a.m. during the fishing tournament.

Vendor Area: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:00 p.m, 5:00 p.m. Sunday

Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament: 7:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Cost

Entry to the Bass, Brews, & BBQ Festival is free for all ages, including parking and shuttle transportation. Individual vendors may charge food, beverage, goods, and services fees. Sales for the beer tent will take place at the designated beverage stands.

Parking

Free parking is available during the Bass, Brews, & BBQ event offsite at Lottie Schmidt Elementary School and Anchor Bay Middle School South. The parking lot at Brandenburg Park is by permit only.

Accessible parking is available at both offsite parking lots and the Brandenburg Park lot. These spaces will fill a first come, first served.

Additional parking is available in surrounding business lots including the Kroger Parking Lot and Grace United Methodist Church, providing easy access to Brandenburg Park.