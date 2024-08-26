Accused fake elector, former GOP co-chair makes anti-gay slur against Michigan Rep on social media

It isn't the first time Meshawn Maddock has used a homophobic slur on social media - but this latest incident targeted an openly gay Democratic state representative.

"The convention was an incredible experience full of joy and enthusiasm," said Rep. Jason Morgan.

But for Morgan — that feeling from last week’s Democratic National Convention was soon met with the reality that hate still exists and it’s from a high-profile member of Michigan’s GOP.

"I was riding the train home from Chicago, and I started getting text messages, 'Are you okay?' and then I looked at it," he said. "I’d like to say I was surprised, but frankly, this has been Meshawn Maddock’s and Donald Trump’s approach forever, who are openly homophobic."

FOX 2 can’t show the full offensive post on X, formerly Twitter, from former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock because it includes an anti-gay slur.

The screen grab shows it is directed at Representative Morgan — who is gay — and other Michigan delegates at the DNC including Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter — who is also gay.

Coulter said in a statement:

"It was a sober reminder of the hate that courses through the MAGA right and that our fight is far from over," he said.

I’ll never back down to bullies, and I’ll never bow to hate. I am more determined than ever to embrace the slogan so popular at the convention: 'We’re not going back!'"

The Michigan Democrats also responded on X — saying they stand with Representative Morgan and everyone targeted by hate.

Two years ago — as co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party — she called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a "weak little girl."

"This isn’t just some random troll online," Morgan said. "It’s a Republican Party boss and Trump campaign leader.

"Frankly, this isn’t about me. I’m a very proud openly gay man who has a great husband and a really good life where I am at today. These hateful taunts don't really undermine my pride but it is rhetoric like this that drives the divisiveness and drives a lot of young LGBTQ people into depression and suicide. I felt an obligation to speak out for their sake."

FOX 2 reached out to Maddock on social media, email, and by text message, but have not heard back from her.

She is also facing felony charges tied to her being accused of being a fake elector in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.



