Ambulance with patient inside crashed into by vehicle in Warren

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a Hazel Park ambulance Tuesday morning. The crash happened while the ambulance had lights and sirens on. No one aboard the ambulance was injured but the driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries.



A vehicle crashed into a Hazel Park ambulance while it was on its way transporting a patient on Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

The crash took place in the area of 11 Mile and Dequindre at 11:40 a.m. and police say the ambulance had lights and sirens on at the time.

The patient in the back of the ambulance and the EMTs inside were not injured, but the driver of the second vehicle, suffered a minor injury.