Ambulance with patient inside crashed into by vehicle in Warren
FOX 2 - A vehicle crashed into a Hazel Park ambulance while it was on its way transporting a patient on Tuesday morning.
The backstory:
The crash took place in the area of 11 Mile and Dequindre at 11:40 a.m. and police say the ambulance had lights and sirens on at the time.
The patient in the back of the ambulance and the EMTs inside were not injured, but the driver of the second vehicle, suffered a minor injury.
The Source: Information for this vehicle is from Warren police.