3-month-old Detroit Zoo giraffe dies after suffering injury

A giraffe born last fall at the Detroit Zoo has died after suffering a severe injury earlier this week.

According to the zoo, Okidi, who was born on Nov. 23, 2025, ran into a habitat viewing panel before the zoo opened. The care team worked to help Okidi, but she unfortunately suffered a serious vertebral injury, and the decision was made to euthanize her.

The zoo's giraffe herd, including Okidi's mother, Zara, was given the opportunity to see her following her euthanasia. The zoo said this is an important step to supporting herd dynamics.