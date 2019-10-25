Andiamo recipe for pan roasted gnocchi

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Chef Jim Oppat from Andiamo joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with a recipe to incorporate more sweet potatoes into your diet. You can get his gnocchi recipe below.

POTATO GNOCCHI

Ingredients:

4 pounds Potatoes, Norkotah or Sweet

3 cups AP Flour, approx.

6 each Egg Yolks

¼ cup Kosher Salt

Method:

1. Roast potatoes in oven until tender. Split and scoop out the flesh.

2. Immediately push through a ricer or sieve and remove to work surface.

3. Make a well in the center; add half the flour, the egg yolks, the rest of the flour and salt.

4. Quickly cut all ingredients together while still warm, being careful not to overwork dough. Add more flour as necessary.

5. Divide dough into equal sizes, and roll into ½ wide long tubes.

6. Cut off pieces from tube and roll into cylinder, either forming it on a whicker basket or fork.

7. Boil in salted water just until they float, shock and reserve for later use. Coat with oil as to not stick.

PAN ROASTED GNOCCHI ENTRÉE

Ingredients (serves 4 as an entrée):

4 Tbls. Butter, unsalted

2 pounds Gnocchi, par-boiled and chilled

2 cups Mixed Beets, Butternut Squash, par cooked

1 cup Assorted Mushrooms, roasted

1 cup Heirloom Tomatoes, rough chopped

4 oz Brandy

4 oz Demi-glace (rich brown sauce or gravy substitute)

2 oz Heavy crème

½ each Juice of Lemon

1 Tbls. Fresh Thyme

1 Tbls. Fresh Sage

8 oz. Smoked Salmon Fillets

2 cups Chopped Kale, washed and rough chopped

To taste Salt and Pepper

Garnish with Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Method:

1. Heat the butter in a Teflon skillet until just starting to turn golden brown.

2. Add the gnocchi and sauté like a hash brown to caramelize evenly, less movement, equates to more browning.

3. Add the par-cooked vegetables and heat through.

4. Deglaze with the brandy and cook out the alcohol.

5. Add the demi-glace and crème, bring to the simmer.

6. Finish with the fresh herbs and fresh lemon juice.

7. Right before service, turn off the flame and add the smoked salmon along with the kale, to allow the residual heat in the pan heat up the salmon and wilt the kale.

8. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

9. Garnish with long shreds of high quality aged Parmigiano Reggiano.