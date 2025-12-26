The Michigan Lottery's biggest prize of 2025 hasn't been claimed yet

The Brief The biggest Michigan Lottery prize won this year still hasn't been claimed. The Lotto 47 ticket with a $32.91 million was sold at Wild Bills Tobacco in Chesterfield Township.



More than 50 Michigan Lottery players won $1 million or more this year, but the biggest winner still hasn't claimed their prize.

According to the Lottery, a $32.91 million Lotto 47 jackpot won on Dec. 13 is still waiting for the winner to come forward.

The winning ticket was sold at Wild Bills Tobacco at 46518 Gratiot Ave. in Chesterfield Township, and matches the numbers 02-03-12-15-16.

If your lottery ticket matches the winning numbers pulled, contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to make an appointment to get your prize.