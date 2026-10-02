Annual Pink Out game recognizes three Plymouth-Canton children diagnosed with cancer

The Brief The Pink Out game recognizes three children in Plymouth and Canton who have cancer. One of the patients, Matthew, visited earlier to make his shirt. This shows that when these families are going through the worst moments of their lives, the community has their back.



The annual Pink Out game will recognize three Plymouth-Canton students who’ve been diagnosed with cancer:

5-year-old Aarush Kiran

8-year-old Matthew Juarez

10-year-old Gavin Lewicki

Big picture view:

A couple of hours ago, FOX 2 went to J&P Designs, where they made Friday night's shirts and blankets.

One of the patients, Matthew, visited earlier to make his shirt. This shows that when these families are going through the worst moments of their lives, the community has their back.

Store co-owner Patty Alley told us about a young child named Chica. She was from Haiti and lost her cancer battle, but Patty still carries on her memory to help support other families.

What they're saying:

"We had her at our house on the weekends, and I was her Ms. Patty," said Patty Lane from J&P Designs. "When I hear Ms. Patty, my heart breaks, and I’m happy. This is Chica. This is what I brought her. She wore it. When she was done wearing it, I wear it. When I hear these parents and what they’re going through, it’s not about the money as much as it is surrounding them and letting them feel loved. And asking for things before they ask for it from others because that’s what we have to do on this journey. Chica’s with us tonight. The only thing that would’ve put it over the top is if we had a rainbow."

FOX 2 spoke with a pediatric oncologist on how efforts like this raise awareness, money and support research.

"All of these efforts families and patients do to raise awareness and raise money for childhood cancer research really do have a major impact," said Dr. John Prensner. "The types of impacts we see really help fund some of the medical care that we do here. This is sometimes always apparent to all of the families when they’re raising money. Where does that money go but some of the things we’ve been able to implement here in the state of Michigan — based upon some of these funds are personalized medicine programs. Really, what that is for each child that comes through our doors — what is it that’s causing their cancer to grow and are there specific medicines that we can then identify that would be personalized to them to help tailor their treatment."

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