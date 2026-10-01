Suspects open fire on mobile home, wounding 1-year-old girl in Canton

The Brief Canton police responded to reports of shots fired at 1 a.m. Thursday. A targeted attack took place in the area of Old Michigan and I-275, police said. A 1-year-old girl was wounded but is in stable condition.



A 1-year-old girl was wounded after suspects opened fire on a mobile home early Thursday morning.

She is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital after the residence was found covered in bullet holes.

What we know:

Investigators are at the scene of the shooting at a mobile home park in the area of Old Michigan and I-275.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. to 41021 Old Michigan.

"Officers arrived on scene, provided medical treatment before turning the child over to the Canton Fire Department who transported her to a local hospital for additional treatment," said police in a release.

The grandfather of the girl who lives at the residence told FOX 2 that his granddaughter was grazed in the leg.

He said that doctors at the hospital are trying to decide whether she needs surgery.

On camera the mobile home had at least 25 bullet holes from the shooting, while the grandfather said he counted about 50.

Most of the bullet holes at the residence were focused on the bedrooms, the grandfather said.

He told FOX 2 he was holding his granddaughter at the time of the shooting when several individuals walked up outside and opened fire.

What we don't know:

Police have not released if anybody is currently in custody, or suspect information.

FOX 2 cameras were rolling when police combed the area for evidence with a K-9 unit out here earlier this morning.

The Canton Police Departments Detective Bureau is currently investigating.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from the child's grandfather and Canton Township police.

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