The Brief The suspect in a mass shooting at a Detroit home has the community reeling after three people died and four others were injured. The shooting unfolded at a strip club-like location, police said. The neighborhood officer for the city blamed the shooting on the larger problem of people resolving issues with violence.



One day after a mass shooting on Detroit's west side, a suspect is still missing, and the community is reeling after three were killed and another four were injured when gunfire rang out from an address on Prest Street early Sunday morning.

The deceased victims were all over the age of 30.

The victims that suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Mass shooting at strip club-like location

The backstory:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the address where the shooting occurred had previously been on police’s radar. Officers had been called to the Prest Street address seven times for service since the beginning of the year, he said.

Bettison said there was already an investigation into the address.

The police chief described the location as having "dancing-type activities" similar to a strip club.

Around 7:30 a.m., gunfire was reported on Prest Street between Chalfone and Eaton. According to Detroit police, it was Shotspotter technology that led police to the home.

Zoom out:

According to police, reported "strip club" activity had been ongoing at the home for 20 years.

"They can call it what they want," said Mandy, a friend of the victim. "Everyone that knows this house knows it was love here. It was love here, family, friends, and love. Channel 2 ain’t never been here."

Another friend of one of the victims believes they were trying to de-escalate the situation before it turned more violent.

"Ladies would come here with guys and would just party and dance and hang out, you know?" Karon said. "It was just like any other place that people would hang out — it's just at the house. Mike was always the party guy. Always wanted to have a good time and party and it's unfortunate he lost his life here."

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What they're saying:

"The greater issue is what's happening in our community that two young ladies get into a fight over a cell phone that then compels them to possibly engage some male friends or whatever to come out and choose to resolve conflict via gun violence. The real issue is the root cause. What is happening in the hearts and minds of our citizens to address their tensions and disagreements in such a reckless way," said Teferi Brent, the director of the mayor's office of Neighborhood and Community Safety.