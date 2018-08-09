Body found in middle of Detroit road overnight
Police in Detroit are investigating after a body was found in the road overnight.
Salsa making with Barrio in Plymouth
A crisp salsa can be a great addition to any summer get together.
Three armed robbery suspects arrested after manhunt in Plymouth and Canton
Three armed robbery suspects have been arrested after an overnight manhunt through Plymouth and Canton.
Suspect found dead, ending overnight manhunt that stretched from Canton to east Detroit
The man wanted after an overnight crime spree that spanned from Canton to east Detroit has been found dead, Michigan State Police confirmed just before 8 a.m.
Armed suspect in manhunt tried to carjack undercover trooper: police
Several police agencies are working together Wednesday morning, in search of an armed robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.
8-year-old girl shot on Detroit's west side: police
Detroit Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot near a gas station Friday morning, but believe they have the suspect in custody at this time.
New 5ive Steakhouse at Inn at St. John's
Executive chefs Corey Pitts and Terrence Tarver join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Jogger discovers box full of 19 puppies in Plymouth park
The HSHV is asking anyone with information on the puppies, the person who had them, or any other witnesses to call HSHV's Cruelty & Rescue line at (734) 661-3512.
Adient to go public, bring more jobs to Plymouth campus
Byron Foster with Adient tells us they have about 1,200 employees at the technical center and will be bringing on about 100 more employees during this exciting time for the company.
Arts and Apples Festival Sept. 9-11
Tami Salisbury, executive director of the Paint Creek Center for the Arts, joins us on The Nine with artist Thomas LeGault from Plymouth.
Karl's Cabin's caramelized onion dip
Chef Louis Poulos from Karl's Cabin joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.