AP: Lions sign Teddy Bridgewater as backup to QB Jared Goff, per source

The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to share the details.

Bridgewater visited the Lions last month, and the team made it clear they were interested in adding him as Jared Goff’s backup.

The 30-year-old Bridgewater fills a need for a team looking to win a division title for the first time in three decades.

Nate Sudfeld and rookie Hendon Hooker are on the depth chart behind Goff.

Sudfeld, whose future with the franchise is in doubt, has played in just six games since Washington drafted the former Indiana standout in the sixth round in 2016. Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee eight months ago, and isn’t expected to play anytime soon.

Bridgewater, meanwhile, has started at least one game in seven of his eight seasons and last year filled in for Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

He started 29 games the previous two seasons with Carolina and Denver. He combined to throw 33 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions for the Panthers and Broncos.

Minnesota drafted the former Louisville star with the No. 32 pick in 2014. He has a career record of 33-32 as a starter with the Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins. He has completed 66% of his passes over his career with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.